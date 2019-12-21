Hartwig: ‘Bob told me he was sacked’

Councillor Glen Hartwig has fired back at previous claims by mayor Mick Curran that ex-head of engineering Bob Fredman only left because he retired.

FIRSTLY, I would like to wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas. This year has flown by and it is hard to believe Christmas is upon us. To all those who contributed to the success of the Christmas on Mary events, well done.

Three years ago, in December 2016, I highlighted the statements of the mayor in relation to the Fredman matter. The additional statements by Mayor Curran that Bob Fredman “wasn’t sacked” and “chose to retire”, published in The Gympie Times (September 14, 2019), is just not true.

I can say unequivocally that he was originally sacked before renegotiating to technically retire. How do I know these details?

Councillor Bob Fredman.

I was one of a number of people that spoke to Bob on the Monday night that he was sacked. I received the information straight from the horse’s mouth before the situation was negotiated to include a confidentiality agreement.

Why is this matter so important to the ratepayer? Because it reflects the heart of the organisational culture over the last six years. A culture, in my opinion, that does not promote staff harmony and security. How can the community trust its council when transparency is not part of its core values? How can staff feel safe and secure in their jobs when a long-serving, well-respected employee like Bob can be treated with such contempt?

Gympie Town Hall

Leadership should involve treating everyone with respect and dignity even if you do not get along with them. It should also be based around performance not personal differences. Bob’s record with water and sewage speaks for itself. He was highly regarded by his peers and as one staff member reminisced at Christmas on Mary “water and sewage used to be the place where everyone wanted to work, now we can’t wait to get out of there”.

There is a need for change, a desperate need to create a change in the culture in our organisation, where community trust is a cornerstone of council’s reputation.

Glen Hartwig, Councillor Division 2 Mayoral candidate 2020