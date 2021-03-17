Hartwig backs calls for for mobile signal upgrade at Teewah
Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig has backed calls for improved mobile and radio coverage at Teewah Beach following a spate of fatal incidents in the tourist hotspot last year.
READ MORE
- Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy
- ‘Our heroes’: Shattered wives’ tribute after drownings
There were three drownings at Teewah Beach in 2020, including a double drowning which left two 37-year-old Kingaroy men dead after trying to save their kids in December.
A teenager was killed in a four-wheel drive rollover in August, while two teenagers were flown to hospital after their four-wheel drive crashed on the beach last month.
The ABC revealed this week onlookers and rescuers at the scene of both the double drowning and fatal crash said they were unable to raise help from the beach due to a lack of phone reception, causing significant delays to emergency service response times.
Noosa Shire Council Mayor Clare Stewart, also chair of Noosa‘s Local Disaster Management Group, told the ABC reception black spots in the area were “a real concern”.
Mr Hartwig said he shared those concerns.
“There indeed is a black spot issue there and it’s one that I would like to see fixed,” he said.
“Many of our region’s residents access Teewah through Rainbow Beach in our region so I am sure there would be plenty of folks who share the same opinion.”
Ms Stewart told the ABC the LDMG push had been endorsed by emergency services.
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards
“Our local disaster management emergency officer has been gathering support from the state emergency services in regard to the black spot issues from Teewah and north towards Double Island Point,” Ms Stewart said.
“I’m quite hopeful, there’s major community benefit in this … the community has been in contact with council about this so they’re the ones who will be most affected.”