Hartwig backs calls for for mobile signal upgrade at Teewah

Two men died after being pulled from the surf at Teewah Beach at Noosa North Shore late last year. Two men aged in their 30s died at the scene. Picture: 9News

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig has backed calls for improved mobile and radio coverage at Teewah Beach following a spate of fatal incidents in the tourist hotspot last year.

There were three drownings at Teewah Beach in 2020, including a double drowning which left two 37-year-old Kingaroy men dead after trying to save their kids in December.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A teenager was killed in a four-wheel drive rollover in August, while two teenagers were flown to hospital after their four-wheel drive crashed on the beach last month.

The ABC revealed this week onlookers and rescuers at the scene of both the double drowning and fatal crash said they were unable to raise help from the beach due to a lack of phone reception, causing significant delays to emergency service response times.

Noosa Shire Council Mayor Clare Stewart, also chair of Noosa‘s Local Disaster Management Group, told the ABC reception black spots in the area were “a real concern”.

Mr Hartwig said he shared those concerns.

“There indeed is a black spot issue there and it’s one that I would like to see fixed,” he said.

“Many of our region’s residents access Teewah through Rainbow Beach in our region so I am sure there would be plenty of folks who share the same opinion.”

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig has supported a push for better mobile and radio coverage along Teewah Beach and towards Double Island Point.

Ms Stewart told the ABC the LDMG push had been endorsed by emergency services.

“Our local disaster management emergency officer has been gathering support from the state emergency services in regard to the black spot issues from Teewah and north towards Double Island Point,” Ms Stewart said.

“I’m quite hopeful, there’s major community benefit in this … the community has been in contact with council about this so they’re the ones who will be most affected.”