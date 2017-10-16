Hartwig backs call for inquiry into Gympie council

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I HAVE read with interest the article from our current State Member regarding the necessity for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council (The Gympie Times 11/101/17).

The issues that should be of great concern to the ratepayer are wide and varied.

Staff purging and the decisions of council to get rid of others is high on the list.

Our decision making should also be examined. How do we commit to spending the better part of $20 million on a train without detailed structural engineering reports or a business case that has merit and can show that the venture has some chance of viability.

Does the State Government feel any responsibility for approving the funding that got this off the ground?

The reality is the rate payer will need to continue to fund that venture and with the commitments given to the State regarding the rail corridor, even if the venture fails, you the rate payer, will have to maintain of the corridor for a longtime to come.

Another area of concern for me is where information presented to council has been shown to be incorrect or misleading, council should take steps to remedy this.

At present in my opinion this is not the situation with personal agendas given priority to factual information.

Not only has the two government ministers ignored our local member but it would have seemed prudent to contact councillors that had concerns given that the issues that have been raised are public knowledge.

It seems to me that the issues of Ipswich are not located only in Ipswich and instead of ignoring people that try to instigate productive change the minister should engage and look to restore faith in local government.

Over 12 months ago I believed an inquiry was necessary. It's need is far greater now.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor

(Abridged)