Hartwig: 10% rates discount only helps wealthy

THE 10 per cent early bird rates discount is back for this year's budget, but some councillors have questioned whether there might be a fairer way for more residents to access it.

Under the policy residents who pay their bills within 30 days are entitled to 10 per cent off.

However Cr Glen Hartwig asked if there were other options which would allow more residents to access it.

He said the discount favoured the financially well-off who were able to pay their rates on time.

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Those who budgeted to pay their rates off over 12 months were left in the cold.

While paying it off a year in advance qualified residents for the discount, Cr Hartwig said it was difficult for residents who fell behind to get ahead.

To access it, they had to budget for two rate bills to be paid in one year.

"This council can't afford the 10 per cent discount,” he said.

Cr Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"We need every cent we can get.”

Cr Dan Stewart said he would like to have discussion over whether there were other options which would let more people access the discount.

"To me the 10 per cent discount is too much,” Cr Stewart said.

"On the other hand, you want people to pay as early as possible.”

Cr Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

Cr Daryl Dodt disagreed with the idea of abolishing the discount.

"We're giving it in order for us to get our revenue in and get on with the job,” he said.

Mayor Mick Curran. Tom Daunt

Mayor Mick Curran said that since the discount was increased from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, the number of ratepayers who were in arrears had dropped from 13 per cent to 9 per cent.

"Eighty-three per cent of ratepayers now pay before the due date,” Cr Curran said.