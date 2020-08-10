Harry will celebrate birthday with new ‘father figure’

When Prince Harry celebrates his 36th birthday next month, it will reportedly be alongside the man he considers his new "father figure", while no member of the royal family, including Prince Charles or Prince William, is expected to attend.

Famed music producer David Foster and his wife actress Katharine McPhee are said to have become "extremely close" the Sussexes.

The party will be held at the Los Angeles home of Foster, whose wife Katharine McPhee reportedly went to the same school as Meghan Markle, reports The Sun.

"David wants to make it special for Harry but also keep it casual and low-key with some fine wine, great food and intimate company," a source reportedly told The Mirror in the UK.

"He is setting aside the fire pit at his home plus the whole outdoor area, which security will cordon off.

"The small gathering will also include his daughters Erin and Sara and their husbands. They are around the same age as Harry and Meghan."

Foster, who has produced superstars such as Madonna, Whitney Houston and Olivia Newton John, is said to be trying to make the famous family feel "more comfortable" in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry has not seen his family since lockdown, and travel plans are challenging given the pandemic restrictions.

McPhee has previously spoken about Prince Harry's "beautiful father and son" relationship with her husband.

Foster, who was once married to Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi and Bella, set the couple up in their $A20 million Vancouver mansion after they first left Britain and their duties as senior members of the royal family.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're so cute. They're like father and son," she told Access Hollywood.

Famed music producer David Fostter, with wife Katharine McPhee, is said to have become close to Prince Harry. Picture: Getty Images

The couple relocated to Los Angeles shortly before the coronavirus lockdown began in the US in March.

"David is the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people," McPhee said.

Speaking of their move to Beverly Hills, she added: "We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down."

Foster has also spoken about helping the couple find a home in Vancouver.

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a Commonwealth country," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.

Meghan Markle with her parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. Doria is expected to be at the bash, but Thomas won’t be. Picture: Thomas Markle: My Story

"I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."

He added that he was happy that he could facilitate the move for the couple through a friend, and he was glad they seemed to have a great rest.

HARRY'S PAL 'HAD DOUBTS' ABOUT MEGHAN

Meanwhile, one of Prince Harry's oldest and closest friends shared his doubts about Meghan Markle when she arrived on the scene, a new book claims.

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, Tom 'Skippy' Inskip was "punished" for giving his school pal advice.

Skippy, who has been inseparable Prince Harry ever since they met at exclusive British school, Eton, advised Harry and Meghan to live together "before doing anything more serious".

Prince Harry (2nd L) and Tom Inskip (3rd L) at a wedding in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

A source close to the couple told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that although his advice "came from a good place," Prince Harry "didn't totally see it that way".

According to the Sunday Telegraph, "It really hurt him [Harry] that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment."

Prince William is also said to have told his brother to not "rush" the relationship.

After sharing their reservations about Meghan, Skippy and wife Lara were said to be "punished" by not being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding party at Frogmore House.

The couple's new A-list pals Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney did secure an invite.

But despite any rift, last year it was claimed that the tragic death of Lara's mother Emma St Helens at 66 led to Skippy and Prince Harry being reunited.

Tom Inskip arrives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Picture: Getty Images

To commemorate her mum, Lara raised money for Heads Together - a charity partner of Prince Harry - and he donated a significant sum, pals said.

A source told The Sun: "Skippy and Harry are back as tight friends. When Harry heard about Lara's mother's horrible passing, it really hit a nerve.

"Lara has raised money to support research into mental health and Harry decided to let bygones be bygones."

Skippy was one of the friends at the infamous Las Vegas night in 2012, where the royal was caught playing naked billiards with women in a hotel suite.

The banker first became friends with Prince Harry after they met at Eton, and remained close ever since.

But his "tomfoolery" reportedly had no place in the world of "fruit smoothies" and "early nights" that Meghan is an advocate of, it was said.

Finding Freedom, by writers described as Harry and Meghan "cheerleaders", says Prince Harry and Prince William had first discussed Meghan after William met her a "handful of times".

The authors say: "William wanted to make sure the American actress had the right intentions."

They quote a source as saying: "After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them.

"As William didn't know a lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust."

The biography says Prince William told Prince Harry: "Don't feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

The authors say the words "this girl" sent Harry into meltdown.

- with The Sun