Harry Bruce’s comedic take on a COVID-riddled year
Few can match the way Harry Bruce can take the issue of the day and immortalise it in a witty, succinct toon.
The Daily Mercury has been his platform for decades and, against the adversity of a year that tested the resolve of everyone, Harry once again delivered.
The news never sleeps. It is a constant cycle of endless articles and issues that need covering for a community that needs to be informed.
And 2020 had defining moments - an unprecedented pandemic, bushfires, trials and tribulations.
And each time, Harry captured the moment.
Take a look back at some of his greatest works from 2020.
And, seeing the funny side of COVID-19: