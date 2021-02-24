Harper has his say: MP takes aim at vigilantes, Opposition

THURINGOWA MP Aaron Harper has taken aim at vigilantes and the Opposition in a parliamentary speech.

The MP spoke about the death of Jennifer Board and the impact it had on the Townsville community.

He called out the Opposition, who he said had failed to address the "despicable" behaviour when criticising the government's action on crime.

"I echo the calls from police to stop any forms of vigilante behaviour, police do an outstanding job of arresting and charging offenders and putting them in custody," Mr Harper said.

Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard and Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Taylor spoke to media outside the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre in Townsville. Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"They're helping make out community safe. I note from the contributions of the leader of the opposition, not one mention of this despicable behaviour, of this vigilante behaviour that was certainly … a factor in Jennifer's death."

Mr Harper said he, Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Mundingburra MP Les Walker were committed to tackling this very serious issue.

He said the state governments legislation would target the 10 per cent who were responsible for 50 per cent of the crime committed.

"I know our community wants more action by government, in this term we have committed an additional 104 police and we've committed to another 150," Mr Harper said.

"We changed the legislation that said serious offenders must not get bail."

Earlier this month the government announce new measures to ensure recidivist offenders do not get bail.

Mr Harper said the Opposition should "rise above" and back the government's bill.

