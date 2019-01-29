Harney reveals his goals for the 2019 season

Gympie Devils new under-18s coach : Gympie Devils new under-18s coach has plans for his side to have a competitive season and hopefully make finals.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The inaugural Gympie Devils under-18 side has a few goals set for the season ahead and new coach Jake Harney will try to make them a reality.

"I have always had an interest in coaching,” Harney, a high school teacher, said.

"I am teaching at Gympie State High School, so I have a few of the boys in my team that I teach at school. I've just got a good relationship with them.”

Despite their inaugural year, there is a good mix of experienced and new players.

Gympie Devils player Jake Harney. Leeroy Todd

"We have a lot of young players, a few from the under-16s last year and a good mixture of 17-year-olds and some 18-year-olds,” he said.

"A few of the boys have been playing together for a few years now and they are looking good at the moment.”

The Devils tried to get an U18 side last season but it did not transpire.

This season the talent pool looks good.

"It is very broad at the moment. We have got two young boys from Wondai who come over to play and have come the last three years,” he said.

"Brayden Anderson and Paddy Hoult, they're good talents that we picked up.

"I have Ben Buggy, a young half, who is good. I also have two boys who are with the Falcons U18s and hopefully they have a good season down there and come back fine and fit.

Our goal, considering we did not have a side last year, is to field a side every week, Harney said. "Be injury free and be competitive each week. My personal goal is to develop with the boys and I would like to take up the job again next year and build up the side.”

U18s, women and A-grade trial game against Aspley at Jack Stokes, Feb 23, 4pm.