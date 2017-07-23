Harley owners ride in to help One Mile State School

GREAT SUPPORT: Sunshine Coast Harley Owners Group director Pam Bycroft (left) presents One Mile State School tuckshop convenor Roz Collins and student Angela Jones with a donation from the Sunshine Coast Harley Davidson dealership and the Sunshine Coast HOGS.

ONE Mile State School is not usually on the Sunshine Coast Harley Owners Group's ride circuit, but these are not usual times for the school.

News of the fire that destroyed one of the school's historic buildings three weeks ago spread like - well, wildfire - and when Sunshine Coast HOGs member Mark "Wallaby” Smith got wind of it he, like so many others, wanted to help.

Murgon-based Mr Smith and his wife Janelle organised the group's regular ride last Sunday to include a visit to One Mile where 45 HOG members tucked into morning tea prepared by the P & C.

Afterwards, group director Pam Bycroft presented the school with a cheque to assist with re-building after the fire, allegedly started by two teenage boys who are now facing arson-related charges.

The Sunshine Coast Harley Davidson dealership at Kunda Park also donated part of the proceeds.

"As HOGs, we enjoy helping others, especially people affected by some type of trauma, and we hope the money raised assists the school to get back to normal soon,” Mr Smith said.

"The ride was about 120km and took in the two Gs - Gympie and Gunalda.

"We rode in through One Mile, stopped in at the school for smoko then went out through Woolooga to the Gunalda Hotel for lunch.

"Being at the school made us all feel good, that the donation we were making was somehow helping the kids who lost everything.

"There was a bundle of them there looking at the bikes - it was really good.”

One Mile P&C president Malcolm Dodt said the school was warmed by the Harley riders' generosity.

"It was great they called in on their way through - it was a feel-good moment for us,” he said.

"It's nice that someone from out of town recognises the problems we've had.

"The wider community is really supporting us - it's still flooding in. It's just great.

"Not only did the Harley riders pay for their morning tea, they put up their beer money and made a $200 donation to the school.

"Our aim is for resources that have been lost and the money we received thanks to the Harley riders will go straight back into the school.

"The school community really thanks the club for their support.”