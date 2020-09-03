Menu
Harington ditches iconic Thrones look

by Andy Halls, The Sun
3rd Sep 2020 8:31 AM

 

 

He was banned from chopping his trademark locks and beard on Game Of Thrones - now Kit Harington has lost them both for his first role since the fantasy drama ended.

The actor is best known as heroic Jon Snow in the series, which streams all eight seasons on Binge, but he will play a suspected villain in Netflix drama Criminal which is set to be released on September 16, The Sun reports.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

 

Kit Harington in Criminal.
Kit Harington in Criminal.

 

It sees him transformed into a well-groomed, suited-and-booted character who gets a grilling from cops played by Katherine Kelly and Lee Ingleby.

A TV insider said: "This role sees Kit put a lot of distance between his most famous role and the new chapter in his career.

"It's been over a year since Game Of Thrones ended, and almost three years since he appeared on terrestrial TV playing Guy Fawkes in Gunpowder.

"Now he's ready to take on something thoroughly modern and based in reality."

Kit Harington doesn't look like his Game of Thrones character anymore.
Kit Harington doesn't look like his Game of Thrones character anymore.


GoT ended in May last year, bringing to a close a phenomenon that saw the previously unknown Harington become one of TV's biggest stars.

It also introduced him to his future wife, Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow's first on-screen lover Ygritte back in 2011. They married in 2018.

The only downside to his Game Of Thrones contract was a section that obliged him to keep his mane of curly hair - something he couldn't wait to get rid of.

He once said: "I don't want the bother of it all, really, so I'll cut it off quite soon - as soon as I'm allowed."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Harington ditches iconic Thrones look

