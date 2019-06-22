Menu
NO MORE: Mode Southside shut its doors on Saturday, June 1, leaving hundreds of customers without a hairdresser.
News

'Hardest decision ever' -Southside business closes down

Philippe Coquerand
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER Gympie business has sadly closed its doors, leaving hundreds of customers without a hairdresser.

Mode Southside, located at 34 Exhibition Rd, closed its door on Saturday, June 1.

The store's owner said it was a tough decision that had to be made.

"Yeah, it was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do,” the owner said.

"It doesn't make it the wrong thing to do.

"For me and my family it was the right thing to do and I just had to and I'm sorry to all our customers but I don't regret the move at all.”

The owner said he tried to ensure that all clients were notified of the store closing down.

"I basically put it up on Facebook and we have a computer system and as far as I knew, we had sent out a bulk SMS,” he said.

"Whether it did it or not I have no idea.

"A lot of people have been saying they didn't receive a message and I was like 'OK, this is a bit awkward' but we did what we could from our end and we did that before we unplugged the computer.”

In 2015 Mode Southside was voted in the top five by The Gympie Times Facebook users for its excellent customer service.

The owner said he was now focusing on the future.

Gympie Times

