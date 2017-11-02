Hard workers behind a stellar Gympie Cup

LOVES THE SAND: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup.

RACING: Many unsung heroes continue to contribute behind the scenes to the success that is the Gympie Turf Club.

This was particularly evident at last Saturday's popular Gympie Cup meeting.

A hard working band of committee members and volunteers turned out early on Saturday morning to set up the numerous trackside marquees and get things ready for the big day.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill, still recovering from a life-threatening illness and major surgery, did not let that prevent him from being a major player all day while vice-president Jan McMillan was as busy as ever in her role of assistant judge and hosting winning connections to a celebration drink.

The inimitable Merv Welch adds his special touch to the Fashions on the Field commentary. His presentation is the envy of other race clubs in this area.

While it is not possible to name all those who give their time freely and contribute to outstanding Gympie race days, their contribution is highly valued by the Gympie Turf Club.

Owners and trainers will again be scrambling to find jockeys for the numerous race meetings on Melbourne Cup day.

Kumbia (59 nominations), Bundaberg (44), Gladstone (30), Sunshine Coast (64) and Toowoomba (41) all race next Tuesday.

Racing Qld has not allocated a Gympie race meeting on Melbourne Cup day for several years and the club will stage an all harness meeting next Tuesday to give patrons the chance to celebrate the Melbourne Cup.

The Kumbia Cup

THE Kumbia Race Club stages its annual Kumbia Cup next Tuesday and has received excellent entries for their "once a year races”.

The Kumbia Cup, an $8000, 1200m Open, drew 12 entries with Craiglea Deken the top-weight. The Cup field also includes Glenthorn Avenue and Dalby Cup winner, Zip to the Moon.

Craiglea trainer, Krystle Johnston has four Craiglea fillies among the 12 nominations for the 1000m maiden at the spacious Kumbia track.

Annihilation, who was scratched from the $20,000 Brown, Macauley and Warrener Gympie Cup last Saturday, won the $10,000 Clifton Cup for Deagon trainer Kathy Stabe.

Annihilation (6g, by Hold that Tiger) was ridden by Vishan Venkaya giving Deagon trainers a Cups double after the victory by Fasta than Light in the Gympie Cup for trainer Pat Duff.

Cannonball Series

THE first heat of the annual Cannonball Series will be run at Kilcoy tomorrow.

The $16,000 heat over 800m is the first of three heats of the Cannonball with the other two being at Toowoomba on November 11 and Ipswich on November 22.

The $30,000 final, a BM 75 like the heats, is set down for Kilcoy on December 2 over 800m. Tomorrow's heat has drawn a capacity field of 12 plus four emergencies.

Gympie trained Shoulda to Shoulda, who has not raced since July 22, has drawn the horror barrier of 12 in the race. Hopetoun Street, who was third here in last week's Connolly Memorial has not fared much better with barrier 11 for the 800m dash.

Arabians in Gympie

Racing Qld has granted the Gympie Turf Club permission to stage two races for Arabian horses at the next Gympie race meeting on November 25.

The races, financed by the Arabian Association, will be over 1470m and there will be no betting.

Promising apprentice jockey Corey Bayliss was a spectator at last week's Gympie races with his arm in a sling. Bayliss broke his collarbone in a jump-out mishap at the Sunshine Coast a few weeks back and will be out of action for another three or four weeks.