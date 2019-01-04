Hard work the secret to Gympie family's 30 years in business

Photos View Photo Gallery

THIRTY years is a long time in business, but it all comes down to a great deal of hard work on the part of the family involved.

On December 12, 2018, Stewart Terrace Butchery celebrated the 30th anniversary of the start of the business by Geoff Buckley in 1988.

Geoff Buckley outside Stewart Terrace Butchery in 1998, celebrating the business's 20th anniversary. Contributed

Now run by Geoff's son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Marianne Buckley, the business has stood the test of time.

Still operating out of the original store at 9 Stewart Terrace, Marianne said long hours and hard work by themselves and predecessors Geoff and Lyn, was the main reason for their longevity.

Stewart Terrace Butchery has a fleet of trucks to distribute its product. Contributed

"Hard work, good service, quality product, dedicated staff, going the extra mile to cater to our customers and long hours,” Mrs Buckley said.

She also said making sure they had quality products was a big part of the continued success.

Mrs Buckley said where possible the business tried to use local product and that was certainly the case with their 100 per cent grass fed beef.

Jason Buckley celebrates the 30th anniversary of his Stuart Terrace butcher shop. Troy Jegers

"We have some suppliers who have been providing us with product for the past 30 years,” she said.

The business employs more than 20 staff and Mrs Buckley said aside from technological advancements, has barely changed in 30 years, aside from Jason taking the reins from his dad "many years ago”.

Jason Buckley celebrates the 30th anniversary of his Stuart Terrace butcher shop. Troy Jegers

A strong supporter of the community, the business sponsored the Queensland Country Track and Field Championships in 1999, supports the Gympie Community Bus, helped get the Mary Valley Heritage Railway up and running in 1998 and has sponsored Gympie Junior Rugby League.

Jason Buckley continues the tradition established by his father 30 years ago. Troy Jegers

The company also regularly helps out community fundraisers with donations of meat trays and vouchers to various charitable organisations and causes.

A true family business, Mrs Buckley said she and her husband hope to continue the tradition for another 30 years, even though at this stage, neither of her sons plan to follow in their parents footsteps.

"I think they see how hard we both work,” Mrs Buckley said with a smile.