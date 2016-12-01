Hard work pays off for two Gympie Scouts

BIG MOMENT: Nashville Scouts Alfie Kay and Kirstie-Lee Cox cut their ceremonial cake at the Australian Scout Medallion presentation last Friday night.

KIRSTIE-Lee Cox and Alfie Kay reached the pinnacle of their Scouting careers last Friday when they received their Australian Scout Medallions.

The Nashville Scout Group achievers were presented with their medallions at a ceremony attended by fellow Scouts, leaders, family members and friends from near and far.

Kirstie-Lee and Alfie have both worked hard over many months to reach targets and goals, completing all the necessary steps and requirements.

Suncoast region Scout leader Ken Howes presented the medallions, congratulating Kirstie-Lee and Alfie for their dedication and fortitude in attaining this award which he described as a significant achievement in their lives.

WELL DONE: Nashville Scouts Kirstie-Lee Cox and Alfie Kay with Suncoast Region SL Ken Howes after receiving their medaillions at the Nashville den.

Boy Scouts and the old "bob a job” may be a thing of the past to many, but Scouting is still very much alive and kicking.

The uniforms have changed from khaki to dark blue and the old "lemon squeezer” hats have been replaced and modernised, but the ideals of Scouting and the lessons taught are still relevant in today's ever changing world.

These Scouting lessons help develop and prepare our young folk to face obstacles and barriers that come their way as they grow, emerging as adults and future leaders in our society.

For more information on Scouting in Gympie, and the great opportunities for both children and adults, phone Carol Harris 0437 426 055.