Hard won victory: Isaac coastal plan wins state recognition

Isaac Regional Council has been recognised for its coastal planning policies "in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process". Picture: Planning Institute of Australia commemorative e-book

Isaac Regional Council has been recognised for its coastal planning policies "in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process". Picture: Planning Institute of Australia commemorative e-book

ISAAC Regional Council has been recognised for its coastal planning policies “in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process”.

The council was the overall winner at the 2020 Queensland Awards for Planning Excellence on Saturday night for its “outstanding and contemporary policy for the community” but it also took out “The Hard Won Victory Award”.

The Isaac Regional Planning Scheme and Coastal Planning Provisions involved a natural hazard planning policy review, community consultation and technical investigation to develop a new planning scheme that embodied a development assessment framework that provides for sustainable outcomes on the Isaac coastline.

“Its greatest achievement has been how the council and consultants have completely turned around soured relationships with the community, which as most planners will tell you is possibly the most difficult situation that a project can ever be put in,” Planning Institute Australia judges said of the council’s partnership with Ethos Urban and Cardno.

“A true hard won victory requires challenges that seem insurmountable and treacherous when attempting to navigate towards great governance and community outcomes.

“With public perception eroding faster than coastlines, Isaac Regional Council has achieved an

enviable milestone with assistance from its consultants.

Isaac Regional Council has been recognised for its coastal planning policies "in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process". Picture: Planning Institute of Australia commemorative e-book

“The council has replaced outdated planning policies, updated inferior digital mapping and overcome public perceptions of reduced development rights, to create a modern and robust planning scheme with advanced informatic digital mapping and data analysis, while gaining public support from multiple rounds of face-to-face public consultation.

“An increased level of trust, positive sentiment and rapport with the community, was generated through six rounds of face-to-face engagement.

“Isaac Regional Council has demonstrated inspirational dedication to meeting community expectations and community first project management, while communicating risk hazard mitigation and protection measures.

“This project will create a pivotal shift in natural disaster and storm inundation perception from the public and it will communicate better planning outcomes to the public and developers for years to come.

“For a regional council with limited resources, this was a huge achievement and truly a hard won victory.”

In taking out the overall award on the night, judges said the council had built a lasting legacy of trust and community understanding.

“ Isaac Regional Council has demonstrated inspirational dedication to meeting community expectations and community first project management, while communicating risk hazard mitigation and protection measures,” they said in a commemorative booklet created for the night.

Isaac Regional Council has been recognised for its coastal planning policies "in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process". Picture: Planning Institute of Australia commemorative e-book

“This project will create a pivotal shift in natural disaster and storm inundation perception from the public and it will communicate better planning outcomes to the public and developers for years to come.

“For a regional council with limited resources, this was a huge achievement and truly deserving to be the overall winner of 2020.”

PIA president Wendy Evans said the planning excellence awards had recognised the best planning in Queensland.

“Queensland’s planners are doing incredible work to improve local communities all over our state and should be proud of the contribution they make to shaping our local neighbourhoods, towns and cities,” she said.

Nestled on the picturesque Isaac coast, Clairview is popular with families.

Full list of winners:

▪ Overall Winner – Awarded to Isaac Regional Council, Ethos Urban and Cardno, for

the Isaac Region Planning Scheme and Coastal Planning Provisions

▪ Young Planner of the Year (the Robert Swider Memorial Award) – Awarded to Daniel

Krause

▪ Planning Champion Award – Awarded to Daniel Gore QC

▪ Wendy Chadwick Encouragement Award – Awarded to Bundaberg Regional Council

for the Burnett Heads Town Centre Local Plan

▪ From Plan to Place Award – Awarded to Brisbane City Council and HSW Nominees

for Howard Smith Wharves

▪ Hard Won Victory Award – Awarded to Isaac Regional Council, Ethos Urban and

Cardno, for the Isaac Region Planning Scheme and Coastal Planning Provisions

▪ Improving Planning Processes and Practices – Commendation to Sunshine Coast

Council for Environment and Liveability Strategy

▪ Healthy Active by Design Award (with the Heart Foundation) – Awarded to Logan City

Council for the Slacks Creek Greenlink, with a Commendation to Mirvac for

Bim’bimba Park

▪ Public Engagement and Community Planning Award – Sunshine Coast Council for

the Sunshine Coast Community Strategy – Building a Stronger Community Together

▪ Best Planning Ideas (Large Project) Award – ARUP Australia Pty Ltd and Torres Cape

Indigenous Council Alliance Inc. for the Cape, Torres and Gulf Economic

Opportunities Plan, with a Commendation to Hassell and Townsville Hospital and

Health Service for the Townsville University Hospital Master Plan

▪ Best Planning Ideas (Small Project) Award – Awarded to Place Design Group for the

Latrobe and Given Terraces Place Strategy and activation

▪ Cutting Edge Research and Teaching Award – Commendation to Tropical Urbanism

and Design Lab at James Cook University with CA Architects, LA3 Landscape

Architecture and TPG Architects for the Tropical Design Studio: Strategic Concept

Masterplans for Northern Queensland Country Towns

▪ Outstanding Student Project (University) Award – Awarded to Jesse Marnock from

James Cook University for the Sustainable Indigenous Livelihoods Conceptual

Framework, with a Commendation to Tristan Turner from the University of the

Sunshine Coast for the Value of Urban Design

▪ Outstanding Student Project (Secondary) Award – Awarded to Hayden Zulijan from St

Laurence’s College for Planning for Sustainability in Brisbane’s Suburbs: a

Recommendation for the Vacant Site at 15 Greendale Way, Carindale, with a

Commendation to Emma Goffin from Wavell State High School for Population

Challenges Samford Valley.

The Planning Institute of Australia is the national organisation representing the planning

profession.