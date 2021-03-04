Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
References to Sydney’s Hard Rock Cafe at a press conference have raised questions over the timeline of events relating to allegations against Christian Porter.
References to Sydney’s Hard Rock Cafe at a press conference have raised questions over the timeline of events relating to allegations against Christian Porter.
Politics

Hard Rock timeline questioned in Christian Porter claim

by James Morrow
4th Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Questions are being raised about the accuracy of Attorney-General Christian Porter's accuser's timeline of events.

At Wednesday's emotional press conference, Mr Porter was asked by a reporter whether or not he had "been out to dinner, went dancing at the Hard Rock Café, and then walked the girl back to her room" before the sexual assault she claims took place at a debating tournament in 1988.

 

However, news reports about the opening of Sydney's Hard Rock Café suggest it did not open until 1989.

One newspaper account of the opening reads, "When Sydney's Hard Rock Café opened its doors in Crown Street, Darlinghurst, in 1989, 900 people paid $200 each to munch on burgers, mingle with celebrities, and marvel at the rock 'n' roll memorabilia."

A video on YouTube posted a year ago, and also dated 1989, shows MTV broadcasting from the event.

Interior of Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney, in the 1990s.
Interior of Hard Rock Cafe, Sydney, in the 1990s.

While the exact substance of the woman's complaints against Porter is not known, the reporter asking the question said that this what she alleged about the timeline of the incident.

At his media conference, Mr Porter strenuously denied the charges brought by the woman, who killed herself last year.

Earlier this week NSW Police said that they considered the matter closed.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Hard Rock timeline questioned in Porter claim

christian porter crime politics rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        News These Gympie residents got themselves in trouble with the law for producing or possessing weed and fronted the Magistrate’s Court this week

        • 4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
        2032 Olympic bid could solve one of Gympie’s biggest issues

        Premium Content 2032 Olympic bid could solve one of Gympie’s biggest issues

        Opinion The possibility of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity means it’s time for state and...

        All permits to light fires in Gympie region suspended

        All permits to light fires in Gympie region suspended

        News The North Coast region of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and Wide Bay...

        ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Premium Content ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Business Gympie Big W colleagues are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna...