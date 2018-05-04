Hard road: Gympie superstar back in the AFL after drug ban

Gympie AFL talent Lachlan Keeffe clears the ball for his previous club Collingwood. Keeffe will make his debut for GWS tonight

IT has been a long road to redemption for Gympie Aussie rules star Lachlan Keeffe.

The former Collingwood defender will make his debut for new club Greater Western Sydney tonight against Geelong after being named along side fellow debutante Dylan Buckley.

In a statement released by the Giants on their website,

Coach Leon Cameron said he is excited to see how both players perform.

"We look forward to seeing how these guys go.

"They're popular guys amongst our footy club so I'm sure the guys will get a lift with those guys in our side,” he said.

"They'll be hell-bent on wanting to try and re-start their footy careers, if they've got that great attitude that they've had since they arrived at our footy club then they're in for a really positive performance,” he said.

Keeffe joined the Giants as a delisted free agent after 40 games with Collingwood between 2011 and 2017.

The 204cm big man failed to play a senior game last year after missing two seasons - 2015 and 2016 - with a drugs ban.

Keeffe and now-former teammate Josh Thomas were suspended after testing positive to banned drug clenbuterol

A tall and agile defender, he impressed in the JLT Community Series playing both games and has started his NEAFL season in fine form for the Giants Reserves.

"Lachie's been playing some really good footy all over the place really,” Cameron said.

"He's been key back, wing, forward as well, so we really look forward to him coming into the team and playing his role,” Cameron said via the Giants' website.