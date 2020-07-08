Hard Kilkivan fall lands one person in Gympie Hospital

Paramedics took one person to hospital after a hard fall in Kilkivan yesterday afternoon.

A HARD fall at an undisclosed Kilkivan location landed one person in the Gympie Hospital yesterday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics received a call to “a location” in Kilkivan at about 3.43pm.

“Paramedics have transported one patient in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital following an (sic) fall at a location at 3.43pm,” QAS confirmed in a media statement.

QAS gave no further information on the whereabouts of the incident.

