Paramedics took one person to hospital after a hard fall in Kilkivan yesterday afternoon.
Hard Kilkivan fall lands one person in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 12:06 PM
A HARD fall at an undisclosed Kilkivan location landed one person in the Gympie Hospital yesterday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics received a call to “a location” in Kilkivan at about 3.43pm.

“Paramedics have transported one patient in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital following an (sic) fall at a location at 3.43pm,” QAS confirmed in a media statement.

QAS gave no further information on the whereabouts of the incident.

emergency services gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

