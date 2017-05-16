26°
Happy for council to spend money on coast parks

Letters to the Editor | 16th May 2017 2:47 PM
Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.
Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like. Contributed

I HAVE lived in Gympie since early 1959 and have made various journeys within Gympie and district both as a Gympie resident and also as a member of Gympie City Council.

Unfortunately most of my drives were on business and as usual, as the driver of the car, I didn't get to look too far off the road on which I was driving.

Now I am aged and have no licence and the bliss of this is that my trip to Tin Can Bay on Mothers Day was an eye-opener.

How lovely our district is and how happy the trees looked after the rain.

An artist&#39;s impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach.
An artist's impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

And how clean and tidy the whole town looked.

I was on Gympie City Council when Widgee Shire Council spent several thousand on planting trees to beautify the entrance to Tin Can Bay and I, along with friends, thought it was a waste of money seeing they had plenty of bushland close by.

An artist&#39;s impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach.
An artist's impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

How mistaken we were. Today those bushes have grown into beautiful trees and they are eye-catching as one drives in.

Tin Can Bay may be small but is full of loveliness and charm. And most people know each other. I was looking for the address of a friend and a chap being served in the newsagent said I think I have her number back at the Sleepy Lagoon Motel.

As a ratepayer I am happy for money to be spent at Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach instead of more parks in Gympie. Also when I was a tourist information centre volunteer people were headed for the beach of both places.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie.

Australia Post CEO should be sacked

THE CEO of Australia Post reportedly receives a salary of $5.6 million - 10 times greater than the Prime Minister of Australia.

What a wonderful job he is doing when invitations to our daughter's birthday party that were posted at Centro on Monday afternoon only took until Friday to arrive at local Gympie home addresses.

Regional postal services in Australia are very poor. We frequently note that two or more items posted at the same time in the same place arrive in our mailbox days apart, and a Mother's Day parcel posted in Canberra on Monday took until Thursday to arrive (but that was still a lot quicker than the locally-posted invitations).

The Australia Post CEO should be sacked and that outrageous salary put towards improving postal services for regional Australia.

MikeAdams,

Gympie.

Queensland needs foster carers

FOSTER and kinship carers are some of our hardest-working and most generous Queenslanders.

I meet regularly with carers across Queensland and I have heard their concerns.

That's why we've invested $15 million to give carers the power to get children immunised and to cover out-of-pocket expenses for kids in care to go to kindy.

We've also delivered new training sessions for carers on wide-ranging topics, including specialist domestic violence training for carers where children have experienced family violence.

Extra training supports carers as their job is getting harder and they look after children with complex needs. But we have also delivered intensive staff training to make sure foster carers are a valued partner and member of each child's care team.

I want to ensure carers have the financial and professional support they need, they get the respite care they deserve and we remove any barriers that stand in the way of them making decisions in the best interests of the children they care for.

Although we have a record number of foster carers in Queensland, I am determined to better support the wonderful carers we have and encourage more Queenslanders to open their hearts and their homes to our most vulnerable kids.

That's why we launched a $2.6 million recruitment campaign to encourage more people to take on this rewarding role.

If you are interested call Foster Care Queensland on 1300 550 877.

Shannon Fentiman,

Minister for Child Safety.

Topics:  cooloola coast letters letters to the editor rainbow beach

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

