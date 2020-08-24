Menu
TripAdvisor review page for the Rattler.
News

Happy customers earn Gympie attraction TripAdvisor award

24th Aug 2020 2:34 PM
CUSTOMERS chuffed with the Mary Valley Rattler have delivered a boon for the heritage train, with the attraction ranking among the top 10 per cent of those reviewed on global tourism hub TripAdvisor.

The heritage train has been named a Travellers’ Choice in the company’s 2020 awards owing to the glowing customer reviews consistently left on the site.

The Rattler thanked guests on social media for their help, support and “writing your wonderful reviews on TripAdvisor” following the award.

The vast bulk of reviews for the Rattler on TripAdvisor rate the attraction as excellent.

Under the new system what was TripAdvisor’s old Traveller’s Choice Winner award (by claiming a spot within the top 1 per cent) has been rebranded as Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best.

Companies that would have previously claimed a Certificate of Excellence (awarded to those in the top 10 per cent) are now honoured as Travellers Choice Winners.

“We must also thank all our volunteers and team for the passion and hard work you do every day who provide such a great experience for our guests,” the Rattler posted.

The Rattler has garnered 511 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Of these, 411 rated the station and train as excellent and another 85 as good.

The award is handed out to tourist destinations that “consistently (get) great user reviews”, placing them within the top 10 per cent of businesses on the TripAdvisor site.

The rattler thanked customers for their support on social media.

This is the first year the new Traveller’s Choice winning category has been handed out.

TripAdvisor overhauled its award system for 2020 following “research to better understand consumer perceptions of the Travellers’ Choice and Certificate of Excellence awards around the world”.
“The good news: Travellers told us that these recognition programs are tremendously influential in consumer decision-making,” a TripAdvisor media release said last month.

“But the research also made it clear that we had an opportunity to drive even more clarity around what each award represents and how winners are determined.”

