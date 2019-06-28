Happy business closures help them say 'Good-bye to Mary St'

OPPORTUNITIES: Taurean Thompson says he is already enjoying the next phase of his business career, hiring gear and touring with bands and on the festival circuit.

THE smiling faces of three Mary St business owners show that moving on to the next episode in life is not all bad.

Take Ross Connolly, of Mr Executive Menswear, for example. Mr Connolly says he has had 45 good years, firstly working for Mr Excutive former owner Nev Lorensen and then for himself after he bought the busines about nine years ago.

Or Mariee Moro, of Marleys Fashion, the "purple shop” near the Post office end of the street. She closes the shop doors for the last time tomorrow and is already describing her operation as "Women's Online Clothing.”

Or the happiest of them all, Taurean Thompson of The Musician's Garage, who says he is only shifting but finds his other music industry interests are taking over - in a good way.

Mariee Moro says it is time to get on with all the things she cannot do while running a shop, including travel , taking it easy and letting other people do the worrying.

"I have a part time job at a serve, just a few days a week and that's all I need.

Taurean Thompson beamingly tells us he is too busy with the music industry opportunities that have grown out of his work in the shop.

"I'm seriously ramping up the website, looking to move to a better location and concentrating next month on touring and doing equipment hire for festivals,” he said.

Mr Connolly remembers his "great relationship” with store founder Nev Lorensen.

"We had a few bottles of wine out the back and a few beers over time.”

Mariee Moro said she had intended to close today, but some customers had talked her into opening until 1pm tomorrow.

Taurean Thompson said his former second string business, hiring out equipment to touring bands and festivals is a lot more fun.

Touring with Thirsty Merc, I did all their sound checks and I was blown away at Birdsville to find myself chatting to John Farnham - and I'm a huge John Farnham fan,” he said.