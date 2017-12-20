Happy and early Christmas at Zion

CHRISTMAS came early in the form of a special gift of appreciations from staff and management at Gympie's Zion retirement village in O'Connell Street.

Zion Gympie Retirement Living manager Yvonne Oliver said it was the organisation's way of saying thanks to the people who make the little community what it is.

"We've got about 37 residents and 35 units, two vacant at the moment,” Mrs Oliver said last week.

Dudley Fisher wasted no time getting stuck into a delicious Chrismas dinner prepared by Zion staff for their guests and clients. He was in good company with Margaret Kidd, Norma Treeby, June Gresham, Nolene Stark, Mieke Koning and Margaret Wilson.

"We do home care as well as provide services within the village, so we have a lot of customers around Gympie.”

Betty Sinn, Pam Vaughan, Margaret Scott, Elsie Williams and Heather Mottram enjoy the "thanks all round" Christmas dinner at Zion Gympie Retirement Living in O'Connell Street. aRTHUR gORRIE

She said the group was looking to expand its operations to areas further afield in the Gympie region and anyone interested could telephone her on 5482 8349.

"We are lucky we work with such wonderful people,” she said.