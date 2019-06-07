Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Memorial video played at service for McLeods
Breaking

HAPPENING NOW: Memorial for mum, four kids killed in crash

Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by and
7th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMORIAL is underway in Hervey Bay for four young children and their mother, killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre to remember Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2.

Pastor Naomi Oksanen from C3 Church is leading the ceremony.

A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.
A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Paying tribute to the lives of the family are Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Kawungan State School Principal Mark Jones, Tracey Brewin from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crash fccommunity fcmemorial fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Sean Scovell went to work early on June 5, 2012 and was returned to his parents in a body bag.

    Why we should be worried about $1.5b ‘hidden army’

    premium_icon Why we should be worried about $1.5b ‘hidden army’

    Politics Off the books contractors add to wages bill exposed

    • 7th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
    OPINION:The song our 'shocking' anthem should be ditched for

    premium_icon OPINION:The song our 'shocking' anthem should be ditched for

    News 'There's shocking anthems around the world and ours is one of them'

    Major upgrade on the way for Gympie racing track

    premium_icon Major upgrade on the way for Gympie racing track

    News 'These grants allow us to makes these upgrades'