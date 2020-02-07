Hanson’s anti-Olympics stance felt in the southwest

SPOTTED: One of Pauline Hanson’s anti-Olympics billboard has been found situated 5km west of Miles.

FIFTY-TWO billboards are on display in rural and outer-urban Queensland that show an image of the One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson declaring, "2032 Brisbane Olympics. Regional Queensland Says No".

One of these billboards is situated in the Western Downs approximately 5 kilometres from Miles on the Warrego Highway and is visible to drivers heading west along the road from Roma.

Senator Hanson said her decision to place one in Miles was due to the fact that residents in the community, along with all other parts of regional Queensland, will not gain any advantage from the Olympics but will still have to contribute through their taxes.

"I'd be happy for Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington to provide evidence that Miles will get any real benefit from this costly event," she said.

The Senator claimed the Labor and LNP leaders are more interested in funding different projects, rather than committing to projects that will build the economy long-term and make life better for everyday Queenslanders.

"The more I look into the history of the Olympics, the more I realise that hosting the games will leave Queenslanders with copious amounts of extra debt," Ms Hanson said.

"It is an irresponsible use of taxpayer money."

Ms Hanson said she has had Queenslanders coming to her with concerns, and the original inspiration behind the billboards was to highlight their concerns.

"The people would rather a project like a hybrid version of the Bradfield Scheme so that towns right across Queensland don't run out of water ever again," she said.

Olympic Committee chief John Coates has said staging the Games would be cost-neutral for the state, with US$2.3 billion ($A3.4 billion) to come from broadcast agreements and a minimum US$1.8 billion ($A2.7 billion) from the IOC to help stage the event.

"Known as 'The New Norm, these changes have made Games much cheaper to run, while delivering benefits that can last 20 years and beyond," Mr Coates said in an exclusive editorial for The Courier-Mail.

"I have offered to take Senator Hanson through them, including the IOC contributing around $2.5 billion towards the operating costs."

The Senator will sit down later this month with the AOC for a briefing.