33°
Opinion

Hanson slams Muslim schoolboy ban on shaking women's hands

21st Feb 2017 12:34 PM
Pauline Hanson... not happy about education department ruling.
Pauline Hanson... not happy about education department ruling. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IS this still Australia?

That's the sentiment on Pauline Hanson's Please Explain Facebook page right now as people react angrily to news that Muslim schoolboys are being allowed to refuse to shake hands with women.

At a recent awards ceremony at Hurstville Boys Campus of Georges River College, female presenters were told by one of the two principals that some students would not shake their hands because of their Muslim faith, The Australian reported.

The boys were instead permitted to place a hand across their chest to show they would not be taking the hand of the women, many of them well-known figures from the local community.

A spokesman from the NSW Department of Education said this was an "agreed protocol" developed after extensive consultation with staff, parents and boys at the small, diverse public school of 354 students from year 7-10.

"At the school's 2016 presentation day, the principal explained to invited guests making awards that some Muslim students may place their hand across their chest instead of shaking hands," the spokesman said.

"The Department of Education require­s its schools to recognise and respect the cultural, linguistic and religious backgrounds of all students, with the intent to promote an open and tolerant attitude towards a diverse Australian community­.

"Principals are best placed to know the needs of their local school communities when implementing this requirement."

The practice reportedly comes from the Islamic hadith teaching that states: "It is better to be stabbed in the head with an iron needle than to touch the hand of a woman who is not permissible to you."

But senior Islamic figures questioned the strict literal interpretation of the hadith that forbids people from touching anyone of the opposite sex apart from a spouse or family member.

President of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils Keysar Trad told news.com.au the hadith was intended to help women avoid "unwelcome overtures or touch".

Whatever the case, news of the ruling has outraged One Nation supporters.

Alena Skipper wrote: "I love the way all the lefties have gone completely quiet... what about womens rights and being treated as an equal...? this is disgusting." - a sentiment Pauline Hanson backed completely.

Pam Martin wrote: "No way. It is the custom in this country to shake hands with both males and females. Once again we are bowing to the pressure of another religion. When in Rome do as the Romans do or get out."

Leeanne Bloom said it was "beyond ridiculous!"

"Why do we have to recognise their faith but they do not have to recognise ours?"

Rob Milnes said such values were inappropriate in Australia.

"I do not support this. Australia is an equal,secular society. This promotes some kind of view that women are less equal or dirty.

"People who promote and support this kind of view should not be here in Australia. Worse that it's in an Australian public school. If this is what Sharia is all about, then Jacque Lambie, Pauline, Dick Smith are right. All are equal in the eyes of God, or Allah, are they not?"

Elizabeth Sue wrote: "I work closely with many Muslim families and in the time no male or female has refused to shake my hand. But in saying that, the education system has already stripped the discipline out of schools. Might as well take away what is left of respectful behaviour."

Craig Claxton was among those calling for their government funding.

"Let them chase 100% of their funding from the halal council. Then redistribute the funding to an inclusive equal opportunity Australian value public school.

"Political correctness is one thing but creating special rules like this encourages religious intolerance and entitlement by minorities. It's absolutely ridiculous."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks muslim one nation pauline hanson

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing.

Hanson slams Muslim schoolboy ban on shaking women's hands

Pauline Hanson... not happy about education department ruling.

IS this still Australia? Pauline Hanson supporters ask

Love on a leash waiting at Gympie RSPCA

RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption.

Check out these 10 cats and dogs waiting for a new home.

Steady growth at Gympie West

COLOURFUL PAST: An aerial photo of Gympie West State School for the 25th Anniversary booklet, taken in 1983.

Nestle's drives the rise at Gympie West State School

Local Partners

Steady growth at Gympie West

AFTER the construction of the Nestle's factory in Pine Street, it soon became apparent there was a need for another Gympie primary school.

Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

A new program being launch on Wednesday will offer help to Startups in the Gympie region.

Startup program to be launched at RSL

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

HEALTHY SERVE: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering nutritious meals around the city this week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

MAXIMUM LIVING, MINIMUM STRESS !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

OWNERS HAVE MOVED ON !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 $225,000

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION

821 Kin Kin Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 2 $410,000

Only 15 klms to Gympie, 50 klms to Tin Can Bay and 50 klms to Tewantin, 5 acres in Wolvi with a 4 bedroom home with wrap around verandas a modern kitchen and...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

INTERSTATE RELOCATION REQUIRES URGENT AUCTION!!

287 Bauple Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

MUST SELL!! PRIOR OFFERS ACCEPTED Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

PIECE OF PARADISE

Lot 7 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set on 4575m2 just around the corner from Victory College. The surrounding homes are exquisite...

Auction &#39;Connemara&#39;&#39; -1183 Acre Blue Ribbon&#39; Sunshine Coast Hinterland Mary River Property

787 Aherns road, Conondale 4552

Rural 4 2 2 Auction 3rd March...

478.812 hectares (1183 acres). 15 freehold titles - 787 Aherns Road Conondale. Situation: 15 klms Maleny ,58 klms Caloundra ,103 klms Brisbane airport , within the...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!