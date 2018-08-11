Hanson raises the bar with attempt at record

Athletics: It was the leap that stopped the Gympie Zone Athletics Carnival on Thursday.

The crowd got behind high jumper Cameron Hanson as he hoped to crack the 2m mark but he fell just short at 1.95m. "It was incredible, everyone was behind me on the last jump,” he said.

"The atmosphere was crazy, everyone was cheering but I just blocked them out and concentrated on making that jump and calm my nerves.

"It was bad not to crack the 2m but I was still pretty happy. It was a good experience to have, it was really good.” Despite not having much prior training, Hanson's natural ability allowed for such a performance.

"It was great to get the 1.95m, especially with no training and first jump of the year,” he said. "I don't think I am naturally talented but things like footy probably helps.” With Hanson's ability to jump, the events requiring a leap are the ones at which he performs best.

"My best and favourite events are probably all the jumps,” he said. "High jump, long jump and triple jump. Triple is the one I have gone furthest in. A triple is where you have a hop, skip and a jump into the sand pit.”

Hanson makes it look effortless and he says it is just like riding a bike. "It comes pretty naturally to me, it is pretty easy,” he said. "There was a few years where I didn't jump but I just knew what to do when I ran up. It is a bit like riding a bike, it just clicks.

"I just love it. It is always good getting some time in the air and feels pretty good.” Despite jumping being his preference, Hanson's speed should not be underestimated. He will be aiming to take out the 100m sprint.

"I will be competing in high jump and shot put,” he said. "My footy commitments keep me busy but I hope I do well.”