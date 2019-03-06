The secrets nightclub owner has taken to the grave

The new inquest into the Whiskey Au Go Go fire will be haunted by the fact John Hannay was not interviewed before his passing.

The new inquest into the Whiskey Au Go Go fire will be haunted by the fact John Hannay was not interviewed before his passing.

QUEENSLAND has its larger than life characters, people who miraculously shoehorn half a dozen lives into one, and John Hannay, who died in Brisbane late last week, was one of those.

Hannay, 74, was, on the surface, the Queensland country kid who made it in the Big Smoke.

He was, variously, a nightclub and restaurant owner, a musical artist manager, an entertainment impresario, a resort owner, a caterer and events co-ordinator, and the enduring force behind the Beat Megaclub in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, arguably one of the nation's longest-running gay nightclubs.

Hannay presided over The Beat, his kingdom, for more than 35 years.

He is still vividly remembered by those who entered his rarefied air as early as the 1960s.

He was a snappy dresser, a part of the "it" crowd, and a supreme wheeler-dealer who was on a constant hunt for cash.

John Hannay, former owner of The Beat nightclub, died last week.

He might have been a men's outfitter at Myer in the Valley, but he would often disappear, turning up on tour with musical legend Normie Rowe, or striking deals in Queensland for up and coming superstar John Farnham.

Below the surface, Hannay had a reputation for not paying his debts. According to close friends, when he ran clubs and restaurants, the cash register was simply a source of ready cash. Forget about balancing the books.

He rarely worried about his debtors. One young musical prodigy and his band were owed a substantial amount of money, and started hassling Hannay. Within hours the young men were visited by senior Queensland police detectives and ordered to back off.

There was a dark side to Hannay's life, and the epicentre of that was the Whiskey Au Go Go firebombing and mass murder in 1973. In the weeks leading up to that tragedy in which 15 people perished, a string of nightclub fires made the headlines in Brisbane, and across Australia.

The Courier Mail - 9 March 1973 - Whiskey Au Go Go Picture: File

Hannay, for a time, had been the manager of the Whiskey, and had been sacked amid claims that he'd skimmed tens of thousands of dollars from club coffers.

Hannay was bashed within an inch of his life for his troubles, nearly "scalped" by two men in a back alley in the Valley.

After the Whiskey tragedy, the whispers began. Did Hannay have a hand in it, given his ongoing disputes with Whiskey proprietors, the Little brothers? Was it a revenge attack?

On the day the State Government announced a new inquest into the Whiskey incident in mid-2017, it was rumoured Hannay had "left town".

There was no evidence to support this.

But up until his death last week, police assisting the Coroner with the new inquest had more than 18 months to interrogate Hannay, easily in the top range of persons of interest for that historic crime, and yet by fate or fortune, nothing happened.

Just before his death, when asked if he had been approached by detectives in relation to the inquest, Hannay said: "No one's come to see me."

Police last week confirmed they had "tried" to interview Hannay, but to no avail. His advanced illness disallowed it.

This is disappointing news for the survivors of the Whiskey firebombing and the families of the victims. It is more than likely that Hannay held the key to vital information that may have unlocked this infuriating mystery, with its 46th anniversary falling this Friday.

That would, and should, be disappointing for the State Government and the Attorney-General's department.

There is talk Hannay left behind the manuscript of the story of his life, only to be published after his passing. Still, rumours of post-mortem tell-all confessions are a dime a dozen.

Yet, in death, John Hannay remains an enigma. And he will haunt the impending Whiskey Au Go Go inquest, if it ever sees the inside of a courtroom.