‘Hannah’s Place’: Park to become Clarke family memorial

A sign dedicated to Hannah at a vigil for her and her three children.

The Camp Hill park that hosted a massive vigil to Hannah Clarke and her children will 'forever be a place of remembrance' as council moves to rename the park in their memory.

Brisbane City Council's Environment, Parks and Sustainability Committee today voted to carry a request to formally rename a section of Bill Hewitt Reserve as 'Hannah's Place'.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were horrifically murdered in one of the most shocking acts of domestic violence that the country has ever seen.

Flowers are seen during a vigil to remember murdered mother, Hannah Clarke and her three children at Bill Hewitt Reserve in Camp Hill on February 23, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia.

A vigil was held at Bill Hewitt Reserve in February to celebrate the lives of Hannah and her children.

Thousands attended - including Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and local councillor Fiona Cunningham - leaving a monument of flowers and photographs at the park.

Mourners attend a vigil to remember murdered mother, Hannah Clarke and her three children at Bill Hewitt Reserve in Camp Hill on February 23, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia.

Hannah's friends and family at the memorial said the reserve - which is situated across the Road from White Hills College, where Hannah went to school - was a place close to Hannah's heart.

"The section of park on the corner of Samuel and Jade Street will … forever be a place of remembrance and reflection," Cr Cunningham said.

"It is a reminder to us all of why we continue to work together to end domestic and family violence."

The Environment, Parks and Sustainability Committee will recommend that Council approve the renaming of the section of Bill Hewitt Reserve, at the corner of Samuel and Jade Streets at Camp Hill during next week's council sitting.

Council will vote on the matter in its meeting next week.

"I have worked closely with the Clarke family on this local project, and we continue to build awareness of domestic violence issues through the Small Steps for Hannah Foundation," Cr Cunningham said.