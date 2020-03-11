Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Within days of the funeral of Hannah Clarke and her three children, an event will pave the way for significantly reducing domestic violence.
Within days of the funeral of Hannah Clarke and her three children, an event will pave the way for significantly reducing domestic violence.
Crime

Hannah’s legacy: Premier spurred into action

by Peter Gleeson
11th Mar 2020 6:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOMESTIC violence summit in the wake of Hannah Clarke and her children's murder will help formulate new policy aimed at significantly reducing domestic violence.

Premier Annastacia Palasazcuk announced this evening on Sky News Across Australia the summit would be held in Brisbane on April 3, and be attended by everybody from kindergarten teachers to senior police and mental health experts.

 

"We want ideas... nobody has a mortgage on ideas,'' she said.

"This is about getting everybody together and finding out what is the best possible way to tackle this issue. it will never go away but we have to do something.''

Ms Palaszczuk said attending the funeral of Hannah Clarke and her children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, on Monday was heartbreaking.

"It's time we as a community started addressing what is going wrong... what can we do as a society to bring respect back to relationships,'' she said.

The domestic violence summit is expected to offer up a raft of recommendations that will go to State Cabinet before the Budget next month.

"The timing is right to get new measures funded immediately,'' she said.

 

court crime domestic violence hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        premium_icon 80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        Whats On Countdown’s on to one of the biggest event’s on the Goomeri calendar, which has big changes in store this year.

        VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite childcare worker?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite childcare worker?

        News More than three dozen names have been thrown into the ring by readers.

        WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        premium_icon WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        News The Gympie Times have snapped every prep cutie starting school this year for our...

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie...