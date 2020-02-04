Hanks’ $200 night out eating 50c wings

HE'S one of the biggest names in Hollywood but Tom Hanks couldn't resist a Monday meal deal on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar winner dropped into popular Mermaid Beach restaurant Bonita Bonita & Bon Bon Bar with a group of friends at around 5:30pm, spending close to three hours enjoying Bon Bon's weekly Hospo Night.

Diners Sarah Mills and Micah Warzywak met actor Tom Hanks at Bonita Bonita & Bon Bon Bar, Mermaid Beach, on Monday. Photo: Instagram / @micahwarz

Hanks spent three hours eating at the venue with a group of friends. Photo: Instagram / @micahwarz

The group of four dropped around $200 on pork nachos, chicken wings - which are 50c a pop on Mondays - chorizo croquettes, and guacamole with corn chips, washing it down with the special $10 classic margaritas.

Friends Sarah Mills and Micah Warzywak couldn't believe their luck when Hanks arrived and sat at the table behind them, and so took the chance to ask the star for a photo.

"Tom is like 'of course, how about in a little bit?' … so we end up finishing dinner and they do as well and then they come and get us and bring us both over to take a photo," Warzywak told The Courier-Mail.

"Then Tom is like 'OK, OK we need to do a fun photo, let's be exuberant instead of the normal cliche photo. And we are all like 'OK spontaneously throw our hands up'.

"He was so down to earth and such a kind hearted fun man to be around."

"We both are still pinching ourselves and can't believe that whole experience happened. we grew up watching his movies and love him."

Hanks enjoyed a midday walk at Broadbeach on Friday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A spokesperson for the venue said the group left a $30 tip for the staff.

Hanks has been on the Gold Coast for the past week for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, in which he will play Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler's Elvis Presley.

Recent flooding at Village Roadshow Studios has pushed filming back until early March, leaving Hanks to enjoy a number of days at the beach at Broadbeach while on Sunday he dined at Mavis' Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

He is up for an Academy Award at Monday's ceremony for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.