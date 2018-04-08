Hanging out in Amamoor on a Sunday afternoon 67 years ago

FROM LEFT: (Standing) Sylvia Collins Henry Dimmick, brothers Ken and Terry Butler, (front) third from left, Betty Choate, Fay Herbert, Oriel Hamilton and Billy Garrett listen to music in the Amamoor recreation ground one Sunday afternoon in 1951.

AGRICULTURE, forestry and fishing account for 27 per cent of Gympie region businesses.

It is the largest sector of the local economy, followed by construction at more than 16 per cent and real estate at more than 10%.

The region has a long and proud agricultural history and was once regarded as the green bean capital of Queensland, the steep slopes and red soil of the Mary Valley providing ideal growing conditions.

Indeed Gympie beans still rate a special mention on any top class Australian restaurant menu.

ROADSTER: Amamoor in the 1950s when a young man about town, Tony Tramacchi, owned a 1935 black Ford V8 roadster. contributed

One of the more prominent Mary Valley families from the hey day of bean production was the Tramacchis, who owned and worked farms in and around Amamoor in the 1950s.

In 1950, brothers Tony and Fred Tramacchi, aged 20 and 21, leased a farm at Amamoor, and began growing pineapples and beans.

In 1951, Tony was a bit of a lad about town and owned a 1935 black Ford V8 roadster, one of the fastest cars in Gympie at the time.

Betty and Tony Tramacchi during their courting days in the early 1950s. Donna Jones

On Sunday afternoons, he and other young people would go swimming at Traveston Crossing or get together at the Amamoor recreation grounds and listen to music from the 40s and 50s on a portable wind-up gramophone.

The photo shows a group of local youngsters at the grounds one Sunday afternoon in 1951.

In 1952, Tony and Fred sold their lease on the Amamoor farm and Tony went to work on Tom Choate's farm at Moorhouse Gully Rd.

Tony and Betty Tramacchi on their wedding day, September 12, 1953. Donna Jones

"Betty (Choate) and I married in September 1953, and bought the property in 1955. We continued growing mainly beans, other small crops and pineapples, and ran a small dairy herd and raised our seven children before moving to Gympie in 1974."

Betty's father William "Tom" Choate had arrived in Australia from Ireland in 1912, and bought the 40 acres of land in Moorhouse Gully Rd, in 1923.

Tom and his wife Maude had at first lived in a rough bush camp beside the creek, before building their home from timber felled from the property, hauled by bullock team and milled at the local sawmill.

There was no electricity or refrigeration.

Tony and Betty Tramacchi celebrate 64 years of marriage. Donna Jones

The couple had five children, but only Betty and her brother Jim survived to adulthood. Of the three children who died, one succumbed to a scrub tick at the age of three, one to pneumonia at the age of two, and one died after a severe case of whooping cough that led typhoid fever when he was eight.

Tom had also contracted typhoid and was in the same hospital ward as his son when he died. It was later discovered that their neighbour who had been a nurse in the First World War was the carrier.

Through all that tragedy, Tom and Maude grew their small crops, paws paws and pineapples.

Jim moved to Kilkivan with his wife Dawn (who became a councillor out there for a time). He passed away in 2015.