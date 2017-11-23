Hang the parliament, say voters

THE good news for those who want to bring back hanging, especially for politicians, is that the election seems set to hang the Queensland parliament.
The often on-target punters have used their instincts and money to create a betting market so neck and neck that online bookmaker Sportsbet says the election is officially too close to call.
Sportsbet odds now have Labor and the LNP tied on $1.92, while a hung parliament is now the favoured odds of $1.80.
"This is an exceptional election,” said Sportsbet's Will Byrne.