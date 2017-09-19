Handyman gets a fright after finding snake in toolbox

A handyman at The Gap in Brisbane's inner west got more than a handful of nails when he went to reach into his toolbox on Sunday.

Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation owner Steve Brown said he was called out by the startled resident after they found the 1m-plus reptile curled up snugly in the toolbox.

"He went into his shed on Sunday (January 31) and went to go grab his toolbox only to find the Coastal Carpet Python (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) curled up inside,'' Mr Brown said.

"It was relocated to nearby bushland.

"Snakes are very active this time of year as the temperatures are warm and humid.

"They are continually on the hunt for food during summer and we are also starting to see baby snakes getting about as eggs are starting to hatch.''

It comes after a carpet snake crawled into a toilet at The Gap last year.

The Gap and several other northwest Brisbane suburbs topped call-outs by snake catchers last year.

Snake catchers have warned the hot, wet conditions are perfect for an explosion in snake numbers.

The suburb and several nearby northwest Brisbane areas topped the list for most snake call-outs last year.

Barbecues, washing machines and even under the bonnet in car yards are other fairly common hiding spots.

A carpet python took a dip in a Wynnum family's toilet. Brisbane Snake Catchers and Relocation found this one, and another in a toilet at The Gap last year.

