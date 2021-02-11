HANDS UP: Man pulls chocolate bars from pocket during search

A local concrete labourer has fronted court after police found a weapon in his car when he was buying chocolate in Helidon.

Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a category M weapon in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were conducting patrols in Helidon when they came across two males standing by a ute on January 24, 2021.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police approached the two men, one of them being Garner, and conducted a search of their car.

Police located a folded flick knife in the centre console, that had the ability to be opened with one hand using a button, senior sergeant Windsor said.

The knife had a three to four inch blade, classifying it as a category M weapon.

When given the chance to speak in court, Garner said he was exiting the Helidon store with "three chocolates in my hand" when police approached him.

"He asked me to pull my hands out of my pockets so he could search them," Garner said.

Garner told Acting Magistrate Graham Carroll "yes it was a flick knife, but I used that for work as a concreter".

Magistrate Carroll said Garner had previously been charged with possessing a taser last year.

In sentencing he told the court there was "no suggestion" Garner was using the knife for violent purposes but said he should be "careful" where he leaves it as "knives are dangerous".

Magistrate Carroll imposed a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.

No conviction was recorded.