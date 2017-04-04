'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

REJECTED BY VOTERS: The current Gympie electorate (highlighted in blue), along with the proposed 2017 changes (highlighted in red).

NO-ONE can accuse near-Gympie residents of apathy on their democratic rights.

The Queensland Redistribution Commission has now published all 1546 public submissions it received on its electoral boundaries review.

And across 89 Queensland electorates, roughly one in 12 of those submissions, or more than 120, relate to the Gympie electorate.

Almost all of them are to do with Rainbow Beach. And the vast majority are strongly opposed to the commission's plan to cut Rainbow and Inskip Point from the Gympie electorate, putting them in Noosa.

"No way!” voters said, with varying degrees of emotion.

Some of those opposing the move were from Noosa electorate, several were from Gympie or the Mary Valley, but most were from Rainbow Beach.

Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay submitters supported Rainbow Beach objections and also opposed a planned shoreline boundary which would put them in Gympie, but take the waterways in front of them into Noosa.

A smaller number of objectors from Tiaro and Bauple indicated their concern that that they did not want to be part of Gympie, their interests laying more with Maryborough.

Funding losses, access to services and community connections were major concerns at Rainbow.

A submission from Gympie Regional Council said Rainbow Beach was not the same kind of place as the Sunshine Coast hinterland and faced significant constraints on growth, "given the amount of state government controlled land surrounding it.”

The council also acknowledged the difficulty of the commission's task in ensuring an even distribution of electors across the new electoral districts, but said Rainbow's small population meant it could easily be left in Gympie. Similar views were expressed by shop owner Ruth Modin, Business and Tourism Association president Mark Beech and many residents.

"Noosa is not accessible from Rainbow Beach,” wrote Daniel Suttle.

"We share facilities, schools and natural resources,” said Clare Dawson.

Cameron Henderson spoke of state services in Gympie, including health, education and police.

Brian O'Connor said the Beach had "very little affinity with Noosa and a strong economic and social link with Gympie city.”

Murray Thomas also spoke of strong Gympie, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay connections.

Tiaro resident David Lightbody said his town had no link with Gympie and relied more on Maryborough and Hervey Bay. Comments on the objections can be lodged from Saturday to April 18.