CONVICTED: Shane Lutton when he was manager of the Gympie Best&Less store. Patrick Woods
Crime

Hands in the till: Gympie manager stole thousands

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

THE former manager of Gympie's Best&Less store, Shane Michael Lutton, has been given a suspended jail sentence for stealing and fraud.

Lutton, 40, of Monkland, was the shop's manager when the offences occurred, between January 7 and December 15, 2016.

He was convicted of stealing as a servant and fraudulently altering a business record.

He was sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court on Friday to two years jail, suspended for four years and was ordered to pay $5444 restitution.

Gympie Times
