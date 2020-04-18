Menu
Police are continuing to hunt a man who carjacked a 93-year-old outside a Cairns supermarket. Picture: Istock
‘Hand yourself in’: Police close in on elderly carjacking

by Grace Mason
18th Apr 2020 10:39 AM
A SENIOR police officer has told the man who carjacked a frail elderly grandfather outside a Cairns supermarket to try and 'regain a little bit of respect' by giving himself while warning they are closing in.

The 93-year-old was pulled from his car and thrown to the ground by a man outside the Woree IGA supermarket about 9am on Wednesday morning and stole the car.

He suffered multiple abrasions and remains in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Far North police Acting Supt Mark Lingwood said he was expected to be released from hospital sometime over the weekend.

He said police had a "breakthrough" in the investigation when an off-duty officer found the stolen Holden Commodore station wagon abandoned at a Smithfield shopping centre and were performing forensic tests on it.

He said a lot of police resources were being put into the investigation which had left officers and the community "up in arms" and they were close to tracking down the man involved.

"I would say hand yourself in," he said.

"I don't think you could describe it as anything else but a low act.

"Come forward and hand yourself in and try to regain a little bit of respect, if that's at all possible."

Acting Supt Lingwood praised the community for their help and made another appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Originally published as 'Hand yourself in': Police closing in on elderly carjacking offender

