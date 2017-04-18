HAND BRAKE BANDITS: String of Gympie cars ransacked

FOUR Gympie residents have been victimised in a string of unusual car ransackings over Easter with the alleged vandals dropping a damaging calling card: releasing the hand brake.

The latest attack was on Red Hill Rd last night just before 9pm when a car parked in a residential driveway rolled into a parked truck after its handbrake was disengaged.

Nothing was stolen from the car, Gympie police said, but Easter lollies and decorations from inside the car were left strewn on the ground.

DAMAGED: A car rolled into a parked truck after the handbrake was alleged released by vandals on Red Hill Rd last night. (Photo posted by Matthew Conroy to Gympie Information, Advice and Discussions Facebook) Contributed

On Sunday evening at 10.35pm a car parked at the side of a house on Grecian Bends Rd at Cedar Pocket ploughed through a fence into a neighbouring property losing a rear wheel on the way.

A Gympie police officer said the handbrake had been deliberately released and while the neighbour heard dogs barking at the time, they had not caught sight of anyone on the property.

Just before midnight on the same evening a vehicle parked on Mark Ln at Mt Pleasant was ransacked, with the alleged attackers possibly gaining entry through the boot.

The hand brake was deliberately released, Gympie police said, causing the car to run up a curb and into a tree, damaging the front of the vehicle.

Acting sergeant Jon Roche said the strange and selfish acts, which police are investigating as possibly being linked, were nothing like he had encountered before.

"I just think they're just being reckless- I don't see what their motivation would be other then causing people grief."

He said the biggest fear for police is if someone gets seriously injured or killed.

A Holden Commodore was damaged with a pole and set alight on Tweed Ln over the weekend. (Photo posted by Sis Sledge to Gympie, Whinge, Vent & Trolls Facebook page.) Contributed

A fourth act of car vandalism, which is not believed to be linked to the others, played out on Tweed Lane, Mt Pleasant over two days when a red Holden Commodore was struck with a pole on Friday night before being set alight Sunday night.

A neighbour reported hearing talking in the lane way before the fire was lit that left the interior burnt out.

Act/Sgt Roche said the Gympie police are continuing investigations and urges anyone with information to contact Gympie police on 5480 1111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

He also warned Gympie car owners to make sure their vehicles are secured and preferably parked in a car port or garage.