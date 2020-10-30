Hampton Homes’ licence reinstated after 2-day suspension

Hampton Home Builders, directed by John David and Karen Robinson, has had its construction licences reinstated by the QBCC following a two day suspension

GYMPIE’S Hampton Home Builders has had its building licence restored by the industry watchdog following a two day suspension for failing to comply with an audit.

The company’s three licences for low rise building, carpentry and joinery were all put on hold by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission on Tuesday.

They were reactivated yesterday afternoon.

Director John David said the suspension was triggered when the company applied to expand.

“Due to current market conditions and the insane overwhelming responses we have had from the public to our company and the product we deliver, we have had to look towards increasing our turnover limit to be able to keep up with the large volume of clients and investors wanting to build their home with Hampton Home Builders,” Mr David said yesterday.

“With this brings a lot of supporting documentation QBCC requires to reassure the body that you can for fill your increase in your licence.

“We are certainly so appreciative and overwhelmed with the support and encouragement that the local Gympie community has given us on our past two years journey.”

Hampton Home Builders has built more than $11.9 million in construction since its 2018 inception.

Mr David has been the company director since it started; ASIC documents show Karen Robinson was appointed as another director on Wednesday, the day after the suspensions were issued.

A QBCC spokesman said the organisation has the power to conduct an audit “if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for concern that a licensee does not satisfy their relevant minimum financial requirements”.

“The commencement of an audit does not equate to a finding of noncompliance with minimum financial requirements,” the spokesman said.

“To reactivate their licence, this licensee can comply with the QBCC’s audit notice requirements, which require them to provide the QBCC with specific financial records.

“They also have the right to seek a review of the QBCC’s decision in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.”