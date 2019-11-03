Hammers speedster’s big stride towards Olympic dream

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers speedster Allie Salter dominated the field to be selected in the Queensland Sevens training squad and she aims to cement a place in the 24 person team.

It was a surprise selection for the St Patrick’s College student who was one of 40 girls for a pool of hundreds which were called to the training team.

“I did not think I would be selected because it was my first year trying out,” she said.

“So when I did get selected I was a bit shocked but very excited.

“There were 10 teams that played at the championships and then 40 were selected in the training squad.”

Salter was apart of the Stingrays squad which played in the state championships which is where this training squad was selected.

Gympie Hammers Allie Salter

“It was really good to be selected because there was only five of us from the Stingrays that made this squad,” she said.

With her first training session under her belt Salter knew it was a big step from the Hammers.

“It is a much higher level than Gympie but it is good and you learn a heap from the coaches,” she said.

“I have already learnt techniques in defence and ways in which to target the opponent and ways in which to move as a team. We have also done some strength and condition.”

The 16-year-old is confident in her skills to take one of the 24 spots up for grabs.

“There is a lot of amazing talent there but I think I have a pretty good chance,” she said.

“I just have to stick to my strengths and show them what I can do. I am focused every training session and not getting too ahead of myself.”

Despite her success in school rugby and the Sunshine Coast Rugby Sevens under-18s team, she is still new to the sport and hopes this can expand her skills.

St Patrick's College awards night 2019 Sportsman and Sportswoman Zeke O'Neill and Allie Salter.

“It is a good opportunity and I am really excited to work with the girls and the coaches,” she said.

“There are girls from across Queensland that are training with us in Brisbane on Monday and Wednesday nights.”

The knowledge from the experienced union coaches could transform parts of Salter’s game. “It will be good to expand and see what they think about the game and what I can do to improve,” she said.

Allie Salter - Gympie Hammers Senior Womens.

“They have said I am doing good but I just have to stick to my strengths which is speed.

“I have noticed I am not as physically strong as the other girls but with a lot more technique and training I should get to that level.”

Salter’s dream is to one day represent in her country at the Olympics, playing for national union team.

“It has always been a dream of mine, so I am just working towards that,” she said.

Salter will find out in about three weeks if she was selected.