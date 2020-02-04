Hammers secure 5-nil win in controversial Roma 7s final

UNION: The Gympie Hammers women have claimed the Santos Roma Rugby 7s plate in a controversial grand final victory last weekend.

Hammers took on Rockhampton Brothers and won 5-nil by default.

Gympie Hammers women's Roma 7s side

“We were the dominant team but one of our girls made a strong tackle and the Brothers girl hit her head and because she was on the field they stopped play for about 45 minutes,” Hammers coach Glenn Gamble said.

“Officials asked if we still wanted to play, Brothers only had seven players and the heat got to them and they did not want to keep playing. It was not the best way to win it.”

The side returns with $2000 prizemoney which the club will use to boost their women’s team.

“We are going to put the money to build our women’s program,” Gamble said.

“I could not be happier with the way any of them performed. It was a full team effort.

“We had a good mix of youth and experience which combined well.”

The Hammers received plenty of recognition from Queensland Rugby at the tournament.

“There were Queensland Rugby scouts at this game who were keeping an eye on Allie (Salter), Caitlin (Urwin) and Peta (Dray),” Gamble said.

Rugby Union Ladies Coach Glen Gamble Gympie Hammers.

“They are interested in having Caitlin and Peta play some rep footy. We are building a reputation that we have a team and system in place where players can go from grassroot to elite level.”

The win comes as a boost for the squad but Gamble is aware that the 12s competition is a “different beast”.

“We did exceptionally well in the 7s format but we are hoping it translates to 12s,” he said.

“The 12s competition is a different beast. The sevens format is about speed but the 12s format allows our forwards to dominate and really shine.”