Hammers on guest list at state rugby tournament

RUGBY UNION: The Hampton&Harlow Hammers have made the cut for one of the state's more exclusive rugby tournaments.

An invite-only affair, the Queensland Country Rugby Championships will be held in Bundaberg later this year.

Featuring some of the best rugby talent in the state, the championships are regarded as having a big part in showcasing, and introducing regional talent to the national stage.

In what is a first for Gympie club rugby, the women's Hammers team have secured a spot in the 10's tournament.

Selection in the tournament has capped off a remarkable start to the 2017 season and is justified by another win over Sunshine Coast heavy weights Caloundra at the weekend.

The Hammers were clinical in a cohesive team effort, upsetting their more fancied rivals 21-5.

Positive talk at training was the difference for Gympie as they hatched a plan to utilise their quicker outside backs against the Light Houses; as the formidable Caloundra forward pack was enough to tip the scales in their favour in previous games.

Hammers coach Glen Gamble said the mood in the sheds before the crucial clash was "upbeat, but focused”.

"From kickoff it was obvious that the game plans of the two teams could not have been more different,” Gamble said via social media.

"We chose to play an expansive passing and running game, which has its risks and early on we were running the opposition around the field.”

The Hammers women's team will make the trip to Bundaberg for the country championships on June 2, drawing matches against Central Highlands and the Sunshine Coast.