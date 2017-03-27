Hammers men demolished by reigning champions

TOUGH TASK: Gympie's Brad Swan and Wade Flikweert prepare for a scrum against Noosa.

THE HAMMERS senior men's reserve grade team has suffered a heavy 0-53 loss at the hands of reigning champions Noosa Dolphins at Leprechaun Park on Saturday.

Senior men's coach Jason Macpherson said the men were a "little bit gun shocked” for the beginning of the season.

"We got blown off the park by a team who were ready to start the season.

"They've (Noosa) been through two or three trial games and were ready for the season to start.”

Macpherson took responsibility for his teams performance.

"The first game of the season, as a coach, I probably take full responsibility for being a little bit unprepared in some cases.

"There's nothing which happened in the game which couldn't be fixed.

"We never thought we weren't up to the level. Everything can be fixed.

"Half way through the second half we had fixed the things we needed to fix.

"But it was too late. Damage done.”

TALL ORDER: Brent Dickfos of the Gympie Hammers leaps high to win the lineout. Leeroy Todd

When asked about the final scoreline Macpherson did not want to elaborate.

"It was 50-zip or something like that... Lots and lots to not many,” he joked.

Despite the loss, Gympie Hammers president Adam McKay said the signs are positive for Gympie rugby union.

"It was always going to be a tough ask to play the top team, who have won it for the last couple of years.

"I think they (Noosa) had some pretty high quality players.

"We had a great crowd there and it was a great way to kick off the season with great support from the local community.

"That's what it's all about to doing something positive for the community.”

Gympie will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Hervey Bay for round two on April 1.