Hammers' hammer their way into the finals

JIU-JITSU STYLE: Hammers' Liam Urwin shows off the side new defensive style.

JIU-JITSU STYLE: Hammers' Liam Urwin shows off the side new defensive style. Leeroy Todd

THE Gympie Hammers will be a serious threat in the finals as they extended their winning streak to three in a row yesterday.

The Malaney Bush Rangers were going to be tough competition for the home side but the Hammers dominated the entire game and won 26 to 14.

Hammers coach Jason McPherson said he could not fault his sides commitment.

"Our boys dominated the entire game,” he said.

"Since we re-entered the Sunshine Coast competition four years ago with a very young side that we have educated with the basics.

"Nothing flash but simple rugby. Now we are seeing this group of players becoming a team.”

The Hammers brought in a new defensive strategy which keeps each player accountable.

" The rugby they play has been appreciated and we are seeking success,” McPherson said.

"They have taken skills from training to the game environment for longer periods.

"We had a few new players blooded into the Hammers side. It took us a few weeks to see their potential.”

With the Sunshine Coast competition split into two competitions, the finals will start from this Saturday.