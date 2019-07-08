Hammers get ready to showcase women in style

Ready for the Hammer's Ladies Day are (from left) Savanah Brown, Taylor Jardine and Lilli Crumblin.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers are showcasing the achievement of women in the sport with the first Aria Skin and Beauty Ladies Day at Albert Park on Saturday.

There will be six games of rugby from the Sunshine Coast competition, an A-grade rugby match, veterans old boys' carnival and a Queensland Reds' junior training session from 10am.

Hammers women's player Taylor Jardine said she was excited about the event.

"It is going to be a really good day,” she said.

"This day is really important to me and the other girls because it is advocating for women in sport and women playing rugby which until recently has been taboo.

"It is good that it's appreciated and it is being celebrated.”

With a year under her belt with the Hammers, player Lilli Crumblin hopes women's rugby gets some of the limelight.

"I feel like there has always been things to do with men,” she said.

"All the footy games are usually about men but this (the ladies day) is advocating women's sport and that it is not just about getting dirty but we can dress it up.”

Crumblin said there were two players from the women's squad that have inspired her.

"Peta Dray and Caitlin Urwin - they are a bit older but they are such amazing players,” she said.

"I would love to be able to do everything they can do. They are amazing at everything, especially their support towards us younger girls.”

New recruit Savanah Brown only started playing for the Hammers this year.

"I came to a few of their (Hammers women's) games and I started playing school footy. I got really into it and I thought I would give it a go,” she said.

Brown said the ladies day was a great way to get more players involved with the club.

"I am excited to see our club expand with more girls because union is a fun sport,” she said.

The family aspect of the club helped Brown when she first got involved.

"For me coming into the team this year and how they accepted us younger girls showed me it is like a big family,” she said.

"The older girls have accepted us younger ones - we all bond together.”