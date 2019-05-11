Hammers enjoying strong numbers in landmark season

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson says the club is enjoying the best year in its history as the men's side returns to Albert Park in good form this afternoon.

With four wins from six matches so far, the Hammers reserve grade side will look to make good on their home field advantage when their clash against Caloundra begins at 2pm.

McPherson said the squad had maintained an on-field consistency to this point of the season.

"They're going OK out there, we've had consistent numbers at training and that's starting to make a difference for us on the field,” he said.

"We're at the best stage we've ever been at the moment.

"We're in the process of getting an under-17's women's side together, which is a bit of a surprise; we weren't expecting to have those numbers.

"We're also intending to have some junior sides together soon. It's a great sign of things to come; we're encouraging juniors to come along and have a go all the way through this season.”

The Colts side, which suffered a heavy 45-0 defeat to Noosa during a Thursday night game for which they struggled to field a full team, still proved they could "mix it” with the competition's best.

"They didn't lose their spirit, there were plenty of positives to take out of that game for sure,” McPherson said.

"We had our chances to score, we just couldn't quite convert. We showed that we could match it with anyone in the competition in phases, it's just about putting that level of play together for the whole game.”

McPherson pointed to the Hammers' upcoming Ladies Day, featuring all three sides in action and past Queensland Reds and Australian Rugby players hosting a training session, on July 12 as the biggest on this season's calendar.