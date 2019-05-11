Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edwin Thompson in action.
Edwin Thompson in action. Troy Jegers
Sport

Hammers enjoying strong numbers in landmark season

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th May 2019 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson says the club is enjoying the best year in its history as the men's side returns to Albert Park in good form this afternoon.

With four wins from six matches so far, the Hammers reserve grade side will look to make good on their home field advantage when their clash against Caloundra begins at 2pm.

McPherson said the squad had maintained an on-field consistency to this point of the season.

"They're going OK out there, we've had consistent numbers at training and that's starting to make a difference for us on the field,” he said.

"We're at the best stage we've ever been at the moment.

"We're in the process of getting an under-17's women's side together, which is a bit of a surprise; we weren't expecting to have those numbers.

"We're also intending to have some junior sides together soon. It's a great sign of things to come; we're encouraging juniors to come along and have a go all the way through this season.”

The Colts side, which suffered a heavy 45-0 defeat to Noosa during a Thursday night game for which they struggled to field a full team, still proved they could "mix it” with the competition's best.

"They didn't lose their spirit, there were plenty of positives to take out of that game for sure,” McPherson said.

"We had our chances to score, we just couldn't quite convert. We showed that we could match it with anyone in the competition in phases, it's just about putting that level of play together for the whole game.”

McPherson pointed to the Hammers' upcoming Ladies Day, featuring all three sides in action and past Queensland Reds and Australian Rugby players hosting a training session, on July 12 as the biggest on this season's calendar.

gympie hammers gympie news gympie region gympie sport local sport rugby union
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Elite Gympie hockey duo make Queensland U21 sides

    premium_icon Elite Gympie hockey duo make Queensland U21 sides

    News Our next generation is in good hands.

    • 11th May 2019 4:00 PM
    39 PHOTOS: St Pat's young guns out and about at Albert Park

    premium_icon 39 PHOTOS: St Pat's young guns out and about at Albert Park

    News Check out our best action photos.

    • 11th May 2019 3:50 PM
    YOU BEAUTY: AFL legend's nephew playing footy in Gympie

    premium_icon YOU BEAUTY: AFL legend's nephew playing footy in Gympie

    News It will forever be one of Australian football's most iconic moments.

    NEW DEAL: Bellator MMA dynamo remembers childhood in Gympie

    premium_icon NEW DEAL: Bellator MMA dynamo remembers childhood in Gympie

    News 'Unfinished business' in America for 'Angerfist'.