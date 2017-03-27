31°
HAMMERS DOWN: Gympie women fall despite spirited fight

Rowan Schindler
| 27th Mar 2017 2:57 PM
NARROW LOSS: Gympie Hammers Jakara Miller releases the ball from the ruck in Saturday's 12-22 loss against the Noosa Dolphins at Leprechaun Park.
NARROW LOSS: Gympie Hammers Jakara Miller releases the ball from the ruck in Saturday's 12-22 loss against the Noosa Dolphins at Leprechaun Park. Leeroy Todd

THE GYMPIE Hammers women's rugby 10s have narrowly lost out 12-22 to the Noosa Dolphins at Leprechaun Park on Saturday.

In a tight encounter, the Hammers chased the game 12-16 in the dying minutes, with the ball in their possession there was a sudden turnover which allowed Noosa to run in a match-ending try.

DO YOU LIKE SPORT? KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE TOPIC HERE

Gympie Hammers president Adam McKay said the women were on the attack when the game slipped away.

"Ladies were on the attack. It was close until the final few minutes.

"All they needed to do would be to score a try,” he said.

"They were hot on the attack but it ended up at the other end.

"One of the Noosa girls made a break and ran the length of the field to score to win the game.”

"One minute you're just about winning the next minute it's snatched away.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Glenn Gamble who has been assisting with coaching the women's rugby 10s said the team is a work in progress.

"Obviously it was the first game, they are a work in progress. As a first up effort they played Noosa.

"Noosa was undefeated last year,” he said.

The Hammers led 7-0 in the first quarter, with the game played in 10 minute quarters.

It was then tired a 7-7 at half-time.

HARD HIT: Gympie Hammers Renee Priem runs into the Noosa line to devastating effect.
HARD HIT: Gympie Hammers Renee Priem runs into the Noosa line to devastating effect. Leeroy Todd

"It was a Bit of a lack of game knowledge.

"The girls were never out of the game. They were right in it with a minute to go. They were pressing hard on the line.

"Needed to score and convert for the win, then there was a turnover and Noosa went 90m for a game winning try.”

TOUGH TASK: Gympie&#39;s Jakara Miller tries to bring down a Noosa player.
TOUGH TASK: Gympie's Jakara Miller tries to bring down a Noosa player. Leeroy Todd

With women's rugby ranked as one of the fastest growing sports around the world, the Gympie team features a good mix of young and experienced women.

"The girls are only going to get better,” Gamble said.

"There's a mixture of Gympie, Maryborough and Hervey Bay girls.

"Bec Briggs is a wonderful captain, she's passionate and knows the game well.

"We wanted to play a faster tempo and make them (Noosa) run but there were a few things which slowed it down.

"It's a positive start and we'll see if we can put it together in two weeks and grab win.”

LEADER: Gympie Hammers captain Bec Briggs keeps the ball moving in attack.
LEADER: Gympie Hammers captain Bec Briggs keeps the ball moving in attack. Leeroy Todd

Men's senior coach James Macpherson said he can see a bright future for women's rugby and Gympie in general.

"Considering our Gympie side is very young, our future is looking really good.

"Krystle (Johnstone) wasn't available, she would have made a massive difference in the middle.

"It was such a positive weekend.

"I had people commenting about how the first time ever, they had to park on the street.

"Quite a lot of new faces down to watch the teams play and that's positive.”

The Hammers have a bye this weekend, but will look to return to winning ways when they host Caloundra for round three on April 8.

BREAKING THROUGH: Gympie Hammers Shakeya Baker tries to break through the Noosa defence.
BREAKING THROUGH: Gympie Hammers Shakeya Baker tries to break through the Noosa defence. Leeroy Todd
Topics:  gympie gympie hammers rugby club gympie sport noosa dolphins rugby union

HAMMERS DOWN: Gympie women fall despite spirited fight

NARROW LOSS: Gympie Hammers Jakara Miller releases the ball from the ruck in Saturday's 12-22 loss against the Noosa Dolphins at Leprechaun Park.

Gympie beaten by Noosa

