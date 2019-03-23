Hammers coach forecasts big leap for Gympie club this year

RUGBY UNION: New squads and revitalised community support have a united Gympie Hammers steamrolling towards a huge 2019 season, and Colts coach Rick Archer has lofty goals of his own.

Ahead of their trial against University at Albert Park tomorrow afternoon, Archer said his squad would look to replicate the form of their last home trial when they dominated Caboolture.

"We're looking good, the boys have been training hard and showing a lot of commitment - it's a hard age group to get to training on a regular basis,” Archer said."We're really starting to gel as a team, it should be an exciting year.”

The Hammers will look for wins across the board when the first round of this year's Sunshine Coast Rugby Union competition heads to Albert Park this Saturday.

The Colts side faces University in a trial at 1pm, followed by the Reserve grade side's Round 1 clash with Maroochydore at 2pm and the women's trial at 3.30pm, also against University.

Juniors are welcome at the Come and Try Rugby Union session at 2pm.