Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Campbell Handy Hammers
Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers vs Nambour Toads Men - Campbell Handy Hammers Leeroy Todd
Sport

Hammers coach forecasts big leap for Gympie club this year

JOSH PRESTON
by
23rd Mar 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: New squads and revitalised community support have a united Gympie Hammers steamrolling towards a huge 2019 season, and Colts coach Rick Archer has lofty goals of his own.

Ahead of their trial against University at Albert Park tomorrow afternoon, Archer said his squad would look to replicate the form of their last home trial when they dominated Caboolture.

"We're looking good, the boys have been training hard and showing a lot of commitment - it's a hard age group to get to training on a regular basis,” Archer said."We're really starting to gel as a team, it should be an exciting year.”

The Hammers will look for wins across the board when the first round of this year's Sunshine Coast Rugby Union competition heads to Albert Park this Saturday.

The Colts side faces University in a trial at 1pm, followed by the Reserve grade side's Round 1 clash with Maroochydore at 2pm and the women's trial at 3.30pm, also against University.

Juniors are welcome at the Come and Try Rugby Union session at 2pm.

gympie hammers gympie hammers 2019 season gympie news gympie rugby gympie rugby union gympie sport sunshine coast rugby
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Caberet about gin heads to Gympie Civic Centre

    premium_icon Caberet about gin heads to Gympie Civic Centre

    News Rising cabaret stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood take us on a sublime musical journey through the history of "mother's ruin”, aka gin.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 3:38 PM
    Where and when to watch Gympie sporting action this weekend

    Where and when to watch Gympie sporting action this weekend

    News We've been blessed with a huge helping of local sporting action.

    MEET THE CATS: New coach, new captains, new expectations

    premium_icon MEET THE CATS: New coach, new captains, new expectations

    News 'This is a respectful team playing for each other.'