Hammers 'big issue' as union finals get underway

RUGBY UNION: It will be do or die for the Gympie Hammers women's and Colts sides this Sunday when they head to Noosa for semi-final action.

The Colts battle University at 12.30pm while the women meet Caloundra at 11.30am.

The change from regular Saturday fixtures has created complications at the selection table for the Hammers, with coaches left to make a few adjustments to cater for player numbers.

"This is the biggest issue for us because a few players are tied up with work commitments,” Hammers president Jason McPherson said.

"The finals roster has come as a bit of a surprise with Sunday games. It was spoken about for five weeks but until the regular season was complete we did not know which day we would play until the end of the regular season.

"We are calling on all players to do the right thing and get down there if they can.”

McPherson is confident in both Gympie outfits and believes they will be able to get over the line.

"We will go down there and do what Gympie does and give it a good crack,” he said.

"They will be able to get the job done.”

Colts fullback Brae McAllister said the game plan is simple.

"Run up up the forwards and hope to draw them in and then run it out and look for the space,” he said.

"The first 10 minutes is going to be important. Whoever can get a good start is going to win because I think it is going to be a low scoring game.”

McAllister said it is usually a game of wills between the two sides and whoever wants it more is going to win.

"Whoever can get the biggest hits, the biggest runs and whoever just plays the hardest is going to win,” he said.

The women's halfback Georgia Zemanek will be cheering from afar this weekend but hopes she gets her chance to play the following week.

"I have work this weekend but I will be cheering on the girls from Gympie,” she said.

"It is going to be a tough game for them to play but we have a fair bit of pace in our team.

”We have a few speedy backs which is our biggest asset and if the girls all gel together early, they will be unstoppable.”