HAMMERS AT THE READY

WOMEN of Gympie are flocking to sport as the Gympie Hammers prepare to kick off their season against Maroochydore at Leprechaun Park, Stanley St, at 2pm Saturday.

Hammers captain and halfback Rebecca Briggs said the Hampton and Harlow Hammers, as they are known, played women's 7s last season, but have expanded to the women's 10s for 2017.

With the first game of the season on Saturday, Briggs pointed to the club's never-ending support for her team's preparation.

"We have been doing some training drills with Glenn Gamble. We have all been putting in a massive effort at training on tackling, rucks and mauls.

"All girls coming together working well off each other. All the girls are so committed and are full of energy and enthusiasm.”

Briggs said the boost in female sport over the past 12 months had been significant and her team was the one to beat.

"Look, we can only grow. I am 100% we are going to the finals this year.

"I have got a wide range of different girls from different backgrounds.

"The support we have had from the community has been amazing.

TALENTED SQUAD: Rugby Union Gympie Hammers captain Bec Briggs thinks her team is the one to beat this season. LEEROY TODD

Admirers have come from all corners to compliment the team.

"We played at Nambour and the president of the club said he's blown away with how hard we play,” Briggs said.

"When they sit and watch, they say, "these girls have some skills”.

"We do everything the men do, we don't do anything different.

"It's for everybody. We have people who are young and people who are old.

"I play this great sport because I love it and I love the women who I play it with.

"I am competitive and I like to win but it's not all about that, it's about encouraging our teammates and having a go.

Briggs pointed to a major friendly victory over the University of the Sunshine Coast as an example of her team's talent.

"The Sunshine Coast said they thought they were prepared for this game, but we surprised them. It was amazing.”

The Hammers ran out 29-0 winners.

"We're very strong. A good performance from all the players,” Briggs said.

"We will be a finals team. We will win the final.”